1972 study prediction of human society’s collapse may come true: New research

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study from 1972, which claimed that ‘human society is on the verge of collapse in the next two decades,’ has resurfaced in the headlines after new research found that the report might ‘become a reality.’

Gaya Herrington, a researcher at KPMG International, an Anglo-Dutch global professional services network, led the new study. According to Harrington, the investigation was done to either verify or invalidate MIT’s theory. She looked at ten important variables such as population, industrial output, fertility rates, pollution levels, food production and so on.

By 2040, Herrington believes the globe would have seen ‘total societal collapse.’ Her data was determined to be most closely linked with two specific situations from the original study: Business-as-usual (represented as BAU2) and CT (Comprehensive Technology).

Both possibilities, according to Herrington’s study, ‘suggest a halt in growth within a decade or so from now’ and imply that continued business, as usual, that is, seeking continuous development, ‘is not possible.’

Various sites, including Vice, The Daily Mail and Livescience, have detailed descriptions of the KPMG researcher’s research. It can also be seen on KPMG’s website.

The MIT researchers considered 12 scenarios, the majority of which predicted that natural resources would become limited to the point where future development would be ‘impossible’ and personal wellbeing would fall.

The analysis, which was published in that year’s popular book ‘The Limits to Expansion,’ defined the impending ‘collapse’ as a moment at which global living standards would worsen for decades, rather than the ‘end’ of the human race.