Forcibly converted Hindu girl rescued by Pakistan police

A Hindu woman in Pakistan, Reena Meghwar, who was forced to marry Muhammad Qasim, was rescued by Pakistan police and returned to community leaders on Monday (July 26) after a journalist published a video message of the woman.

In February 2021, Meghwar, who hails from the Badin district of Sindh province in Pakistan, married Qasim, a man who was almost double her age.

In a video message tweeted by @veengas, Meghwar said that she wanted to go to her parents’ house since she was not a Muslim and her husband brutally tortured her.

Reena Meghwar, saying; “I want to go to my home, I am not a Muslim.”

She had been threatened and asked not to give statement in favour of her parents. Few months ago, she wanted to go back to her home but local police changed her statement.#ForcedConversions pic.twitter.com/A7mLQxVpyb — Veengas (@VeengasJ) July 25, 2021

Media reports state that after her video went viral, Hindu leaders in the area gathered and pressured police to take action, which led to a raid on her husband’s house in which she was rescued. ‘She was taken to a local court where her statement was recorded and later she was kept in a safe house before handing over to her parents,’ sources said.

The photograph shows Shabir Sethar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Badin, giving blessings to Reena while handing her over to her parents and Hindu community members.

In April, a video of Reena, standing on a rooftop and crying for help from her neighbours, went viral. After being taken to the police station, Reena refused to give a statement claiming she was tortured or forcibly married to Qasim. ‘We believe that she was under immense pressure which has now proved right,’ said sources.

There are numerous reports in Pakistan of gullible Hindu girls being forced to marry Muslim men. Before marriage, these girls are made to believe in Islam, with the police looking away and sometimes even helping these ‘culprits’.