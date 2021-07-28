Coalition forces intercepted 4 missiles, 2 drones targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces intercepted and destroyed 4 ballistic missiles and 2 explosives-laden drones targeting the Saudi Arabian city, Jazan. The missile and drones were launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen. The rebels who are supported by Iran are launching continuous air attacks against Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles.

Earlier on Saturday, the Saudi Arabian Air Defence destroyed a missile and three drones.

The Coalition forces said that it will take operational measures to target the sources of the threat, in accordance with international law.

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country’s capital Sanaa, during the civil war. Arab coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia interfered against the rebels. As per UN reports, till now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.