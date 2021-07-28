Koo introduces yellow tick of ‘Eminence’

Koo, a local social media platform, announced on Tuesday that it has added the Eminence Yellow Tick to over 2,500 accounts, indicating prominent users from the arts, sports, business, and politics. ‘Eminence,’ Koo’s yellow tick for verified users, is similar to Twitter’s blue badge in that it recognizes and highlights distinction in Indian life. Over 6 million people use the platform.

In line with Koo’s ideology of transparency for its users and the social media ecosystem, ‘Eminence’ promotes well-known personalities, according to a statement, adding that these requests are evaluated based on internal research, third-party public resources, and in the Indian context.

When contacted, Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka stated that the yellow tick has been found on over 2,500 accounts on the platform. Because Eminence is measured in an Indian context, Indians have a better chance of obtaining the Yellow Tick. According to him, this is a significant step toward making digital conversations more interesting and productive.

According to Koo’s statement, the Eminence Yellow tick has been confirmed for about 1% of requests received to date, and these eminent voices are given prominence in their respective language communities. This demonstrates Koo’s commitment to ensuring that Eminence isn’t abused or granted at random, according to the statement.

