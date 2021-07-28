‘Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have attacked the soul of India’s democracy’: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised severe criticism against the union government over the Pegasus phone tapping row. The Congress leader accused that the government used Israeli spyware against the country’s institutions and by this, the Prime Minister and Home Minister attacked the soul of the country’s democracy.

‘We want to ask just one question. Has the Government of India bought Pegasus? Yes or No. Did the government use Pegasus weapon against its own people? We have been told clearly by the government that no discussion will take place on Pegasus in the House,’ said Rahul Gandhi.

‘For us, Pegasus is a matter related to nationalism and treason. This weapon has been used against democracy. For me, it’s not a matter of privacy. I see it as an anti-national act. Narendra Modi and Amit Shah Ji have attacked the soul of India’s democracy,’ added the Congress leader.

‘We want to know from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah-why you used this weapon against India’s democratic institutions?’ asked the Congress leader.

Earlier last week, media reported that phones of some influential people including two serving union ministers, three opposition leaders, one constitutional authority, current and former heads of security organizations, administrators and 40 senior journalists and activists from India were allegedly hacked using a spy software called Pegasus developed by NSO Group based in Israel and put on surveillance.