State government imposes total lockdown in two districts

Guwahati: Assam government has imposed total lockdown in Golaghat and Lakhimpur districts. The decision was taken as the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is very high in these districts.

As per the new guideline issued by the State Disaster Management Authority, 24 hours curfew will remain in place in these two districts. All commercial establishments, shops, private and government offices will remain shut till further orders. Dine-in restaurants, dhabas, the takeaway of food items from eateries, the opening of sale counters, showrooms and cold storage and warehouses have been prohibited in the two districts. Only, shops selling groceries, vegetables, fruits, milk booths are allowed to open till 5 pm.

All public and private transport has been banned in these two districts. Only transport of goods is allowed.

The government also imposed a curfew from 2 pm to 5 am in five districts including – Goalpara Morigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur and Biswanath. In the other 28 districts, the curfew will be imposed from 5 pm to 5 am.

Public gathering is banned in total containment districts. In other districts, up to 10 persons are allowed for marriage or funeral programmes.