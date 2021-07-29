DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHLatest NewsexamsIndiaNEWSImagesNewsresults and marksheetsEducationMobile Apps

Don’t be a minimum parent: CBSE’s ‘The Family Man’ inspired message before results

Jul 29, 2021, 03:52 pm IST

Now as CBSE students are preparing for their class 10th and 12th results, the board has chosen to warn parents in its own unique method. CBSE teased a meme imploring parents to refrain from becoming the ‘minimum parent’ and from being overly concerned about the results.

The results are expected to be released shortly and students will be hoping for high scores that will aid them in their future studies. The board has also encouraged parents and kids to be calm and positive in the same message.

The meme has piqued the interest of internet users and here are some of the finest responses:

Tags
shortlink
Jul 29, 2021, 03:52 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button