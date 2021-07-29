Don’t be a minimum parent: CBSE’s ‘The Family Man’ inspired message before results

Now as CBSE students are preparing for their class 10th and 12th results, the board has chosen to warn parents in its own unique method. CBSE teased a meme imploring parents to refrain from becoming the ‘minimum parent’ and from being overly concerned about the results.
The results are expected to be released shortly and students will be hoping for high scores that will aid them in their future studies. The board has also encouraged parents and kids to be calm and positive in the same message.
Don't be a Minimum G?u?y? Parent.#StayCalm #StayHopeful#CBSEResults #CBSE
cc @BajpayeeManoj @rajndk @Suparn @sharibhashmi @sumank pic.twitter.com/M0WaXGiCib
— CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) July 28, 2021
The meme has piqued the interest of internet users and here are some of the finest responses:
