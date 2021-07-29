Rafale fighter jets were formally inducted into 101 squadron of IAF

Kolkata: The Indian Air Force (IAF) formally inducted 5 Rafale fighter jets into its 101 Squadron under the Eastern Air Command. The induction ceremony was held at the Air Force base in Hasimara, West Bengal. Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhaduria PVSAM, AVSAM, VM, ADC, Chief of the Air Staff presided over the ceremony. The induction event included a fly-past heralding the arrival of the Rafale aircraft and a traditional water cannon salute.

The 101 Squadron of IAF is the second IAF Squadron to be equipped with the Rafale jet made in France. Earlier in September last year, the fighter jet was formally inducted into the ‘17 Golden Arrows’ Squadron based at Ambala.

The Hasimara base is a strategic base as it is near to the Chumbi Valley, a tri-junction between India, China and Bhutan. It is also close to Doklam, wherein 2017 a standoff between the Indian and Chinese Army took place.

India has received 26 Rafale jets till date. The country has ordered 36 jets at a price of Rs 59,000 crore from Dassault Aviation in France. The first batch of the jets arrived in the country in July last year.