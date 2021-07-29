Two days complete lockdown imposed in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Thursday announced a two-day complete lockdown in the state on July 31 and August 1. The state government took this decision as the number of coronavirus cases surged rapidly in the state.

‘As part of Covid-19 containment activities, the LSGIs in the state were categorized based on the seven days average Test Positivity Rate (TPR) and certain relaxations on lockdown were extended to the areas where the TPR is less and special intensified stringent restrictions are being implemented in the areas where TPR is high,’ the order issued by Chief Secretary Dr VP Roy said.

At present, the state had more than 50% of the overall Covid-19 cases across the country. On Wednesday, the state reported 22,056 new cases and 131 deaths. Thus the overall infection tally has surged to 33,27,301, while the death toll mounted to 16,457. At present, there are 1.54 lakh active cases in the country. It comprises 37.1%of the total active cases in the country. The state has also reported a high case positivity of 12.93% cumulatively and 11.97% weekly. Six districts are reporting more than 10% weekly positivity.

Meanwhile, the Union government will send a six-member team from the National Centre for Disease Control to the state. The team headed by Dr SK Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will reach Kerala on July 30 and visit a few districts.

Central Government is sending a 6 member team to Kerala headed by the NCDC Director. As large number of COVID cases are still being reported in Kerala, the team will aid the state’s ongoing efforts in #COVID19 management,’ tweeted Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to the Kerala government expressing concern over the ‘super spreader events’ in Kerala recently. The health secretary asked the state government to see that Covid guidelines are followed properly across the state. ‘Compliance with mass or social gatherings guidelines need to be enforced strictly,’ Rajesh Bhushan said in his letter.