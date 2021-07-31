A 40-year-old cake from Princess Diana’s wedding cake is up for auction

Don’t let them eat the cake. 40 years after Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s nuptials were watched around the world, a slice of one of their wedding cakes is now up for auction. On July 29, 1981, a slice of iced cake came from one of the 23 official wedding cakes for the heir to the British throne’s marriage to his shy 20-year-old bride. A gold, red, blue, and silver sugar onlay coat-of-arms is affixed to the top.

It was presented to Moyra Smith, a member of the Queen Mother’s household at Clarence House. She kept it in a floral cake tin with a handwritten label that read, ‘Handle with Care – Prince Charles & Princess Diane’s (sic) Wedding Cake’ and signed and dated 29/7/81.

In 2008, Smith’s family sold the cake to a collector, but the cake is up for auction again on August 11. The auction is expected to fetch between 300 pounds ($418) and 500 pounds ($697), along with the order of service, ceremonial details, and a royal wedding breakfast program.

Chris Albury, the senior valuer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers and auctioneer at Dominic Winter Auctioneers, said ‘it appears exactly the same as when originally sold. However, we do not recommend eating it’.