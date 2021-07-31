Border row: Chief Minister reacts to FIR against him

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has made it clear that he will cooperate with any probe. The BJP leader said this after the Mizoram police filed FIR against him and other top officials in Assam on the violent clash that took place along the Assam-Mizoram border.

‘Will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to @ZoramthangaCM ji,’ tweeted Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Earlier on Monday, the Mizoram police filed cases under various charges, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy against the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, four senior officers of the state police, two more officials and 200 unidentified Assam Police personnel over the violent clash that took place on the outskirts of Vairengte town in Mizoram’s Kolasib district. Mizoram police has also summoned four police officers and two administrative officials for questioning on Sunday.

Six Assam police personnel and a civilian were killed, more than 50 people were injured on July 26 in a violent clash that erupted on the Assam-Mizoram border.