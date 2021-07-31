State govt reopens school for all classes

Punjab: The Punjab Government has allowed schools to resume all classes from August 2. A surge in Covid cases for offline classes forced the schools to close in mid-March.

While announcing the date of resuming schools in offline mode, the Punjab government also stated that schools must follow Covid protocols and maintain Covid appropriate behavior inside school grounds.

On July 26, the state government allowed the reopening of schools for students in Class 10 to 12. Nevertheless, school attendance was purely at the discretion of the parents and virtual classes were still available. The state has only allowed staff members who have been fully immunized to return to school. School officials were required to obtain written consent from parents before sending their children to school.

The students who were in school on July 26 were glad to be back after nearly four months.