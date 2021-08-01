Former Congress president joined BJP

Imphal: Former president of Congress in Manipur, Govindas Konthoujam joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday. Govindas Konthoujam joined BJP in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP leader Sambit Patra.

Konthoujam’s entry to the BJP was announced by the party’s national spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. ‘An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi,’ Baluni said in a tweet.

A six-time consecutively elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat, Konthoujam had quit the Congress on Wednesday and resigned as a member of the assembly and primary membership of the party. He exited the party citing personal reasons. Konthoujam’s joining the BJP will help the party in the northeastern state as it is heading towards the assembly election early next year.

The Manipur assembly has an effective strength of 56 in which the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 16 after Kanthoujam’s resignation from the House.