‘Congress is ‘inciting’ people and harming social fabric’: JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda accused that the Congress party is ‘inciting’ people and harming social fabric by allegedly politicising the border row between Assam and Mizoram. The BJP leader also said that the Congress party has a history of vitiating the atmosphere for political gains and this will not succeed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rule.

‘The Modi government has written a new chapter of development in the northeast region. Every state of the region is our inseparable part. We are dedicated to everyone’s development and respect,’ Nadda said.

Also Read: ‘If West Bengal Can, Why Can’t Tripura?’ asks TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee

Earlier on July 25, six Assam Police personnel and one civilian were killed and more than 50 people injured in a violent clash between police of Assam and Mizoram. The clash erupted over a disputed stretch of their boundary near Dholai in Cachar district.

The two states share a 164.64 km border between Assam’s Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts, and Mizoram’s Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.