Day 10 – Tokyo Olympics 2020: India’s full schedule

Tokyo: Kalapreet Kaur stunned the nation with her 64-meter throw in the qualifying stage for Women’s Discus Throw. On Monday, she will aim for a medal in the final event. Meanwhile, shooters Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Sanjeev Rajput, together with sprinter Dutee Chand, will take part in the 10th day of competition.

The following is India’s schedule for Day 10 of the Tokyo Olympics. All timings are in IST:

07:24 am IST: Athletics Women’s 200m Round 1 Heat 1 – Dutee Chand

08:00 am IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification – Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Sanjeev Rajput

08:30 am IST: Women’s Hockey Quarterfinal – India vs Australia

01:20 pm IST: Shooting 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men’s Qualification – Subject to Qualification

01:30 pm IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Qualifier – Fouaad Mirza

03:55 pm IST: Athletics Women’s 200m Semifinal 1 – Dutee Chand (Subject to Qualification)

04:30 pm IST: Athletics Women’s Discus Throw Final – Kamalpreet Kaur

05:15 pm IST: Equestrian Eventing Individual Jumping Final – Fouaad Mirza (Subject to Qualification)