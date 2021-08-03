Lashkar terror module busted in J&K: Four arrested for developing IEDs

Anantnag: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted a LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) terror unit in Anantnag and arrested four people including one active terrorist and three terrorist associates who allegedly built an IED to carry out blasts in the town. Incriminating materials such as hand grenades have also been seized from their possession, according to the police.

On the basis of specific information, a terrorist associate identified as Aamir Reyaz Lone, a resident of Baramulla, was arrested. Electronic devices and other incriminating materials were found in his possession. Upon analyzing the data, it was found that the arrested man had contact with an active LeT terrorist named Hilal Sheikh from Baramulla.

According to a police report, ‘During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that Owais Ahmad Shaksaz, from Seer Hamdan, a terrorist associate, is crafting an IED by using information obtained from the internet. In line with this, Owais Ahmad was arrested’, it added.

The investigation revealed the involvement of two more terrorists and their arrest followed. The arrested terrorist associate identified as Suhaib Muzaffar Qazi, resident of Rajpora Pulwama was in close contact with notorious terrorist Aaqib Dar (LeT) of Pulwama who supplied a hand grenade to Suhaib Qazi in order to attack security forces which were found at his residence, the police said.

In addition, another arrested terrorist identified as Tariq Dar was found involved in activities associated with one active terrorist, Aslam Dar of Kulgam. Tariq Dar held logistical supports for Aslam Dar. Preliminary investigations revealed that the module was working for active members of the designated terror outfit LeT, and was developing IEDs that would carry out attacks in Anantnag Town. ‘It also involved recruiting youth to join the designated terror outfits LeT and HM’, the report says.