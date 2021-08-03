Ola electric scooter launch date announced, details here

Bhavish Aggarwal, the creator of Ola Cabs and the CEO of Ola Electric, revealed on Tuesday that the company is organizing a debut event for the much-anticipated Ola electric scooter on the eve of India’s independence day, August 15th.

‘Thanks to all who have reserved our scooter! Planning a launch event for the Ola Scooter on 15th August. Will share full specs and details on product and availability dates. Looking forward to it!’ he said in a tweet.

Within the first 24 hours of launching the process, Ola Electric got over 1 lakh bookings for its forthcoming scooter. The company had opened booking for its electric scooter on July 15.

The electric scooter, according to Ola, would be class-leading in terms of speed, range, boot capacity and technology. The company has said that the model will be reasonably priced in order to make it broadly available.

The scooter will be manufactured in India and sold all around the world. It will be produced in the company’s two-wheeler facility in Tamil Nadu, which is now under construction.

The Ola Futurefactory’s first phase is approaching completion and will be operating shortly, while the full capacity of 10 million vehicles per year is expected by next year.