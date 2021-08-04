Abu Dhabi based airline announces flights to two new destinations

Abu Dhabi: The budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced flights to two more destinations. The airline announced flights to Tirana in Albania and Sarajevo in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Thus, the total number of destinations covered by the air carrier surged to 31. The flights to each destination will commence on September 11, and October 3, respectively.

The flight to Tirana will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, while flights to Sarajevo will operate twice a week on Wednesday and Sunday. Airfares start as low as Dh179.

‘We continue to add a diverse and eclectic mix of destinations to our network to ensure that there is an appealing travel option for all. Tirana and Sarajevo are fascinating destinations, rich in culture and both set amid impressive mountainous backdrops, ‘said Kees Van Schaick, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

‘When we launched at the start of 2021, we committed to a rapid expansion of our network as well as providing viable and ultra-low fare travel for UAE residents and inbound tourists. With 31 routes now on our roster, we continue to deliver on this promise and look forward to welcoming even more travellers on board our aircraft,’ he said.