IndiGo announces special fares starting from Rs 915

Mumbai: Budget air carrier, IndiGo has announced special fares starting from Rs 915 on its domestic and international flights. The three-day special sale offering from August 4 to August 6 was launched to mark the 15 years of operations of the air carrier.

The special offer will be live from August 4 to August 6, 2021 and will be applicable on travel between September 1, 2021 till March 26, 2022.

‘Additionally, the ‘6E’ add-ons including ‘Fast Forward, 6E Flex, 6E Bagport’ are being offered at Rs 315 while the ‘Car Rental’ service will start at Rs 315,’ said Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

‘It is a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate 15 fulfilling years. We would like to express our gratitude towards our customers and employees for their confidence in us even during the worst times,’ said he.

IndiGo with a fleet of around 270 aircrafts is operating around 1,000 daily flights. It operates services to 67 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations.