Qazigund-Banihal Tunnel opens for trial, will reduce travel time by 1.5 hrs

Srinagar: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted that the construction of an 8.5 km all-weather tunnel between Jammu and Kashmir’s Qazigund and Banihal has been completed and is open to traffic for trial. ‘Under the leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, another milestone in infrastructure development of Jammu & Kashmir is fulfilled. The 8.5 km tunnel between Quazigund and Banihal has been completed and open to traffic for trial,’ Gadkari tweeted on Wednesday.

The tunnel will enable connectivity between Kashmir and Jammu and solve the problem of road closures in winters due to snowfall and landslides. ‘Built at 5800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all-weather connectivity. It will reduce travel time between Jammu – Srinagar by about 1.5 hours & 16 km,’ he added.

Built at 5800 feet above sea level, the tunnel will replace Jawahar tunnel and will provide all weather connectivity. It will reduce travel time between Jammu – Srinagar by about 1.5 hours & 16 km. #PragatiKaHighway pic.twitter.com/r0nQ49wW59 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 4, 2021

This tunnel avoids the most difficult sections of the national highway. The project was made on Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis. It is attached to an exhaust system to remove gas and allow fresh air to enter the system. Around 124 jet fans, 234 modern CCTV cameras and a firefighting system are installed.

In winter, the tunnel will benefit locals and tourists during the closure of the national highway between Jammu and Kashmir. The project will maintain a continuous supply of essential commodities in Kashmir valley, which was often disrupted by snow and landslides.