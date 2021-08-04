T20I World Cup: India and Pakistan to clash on October 24

Dubai: In cricket, arch rivals India and Pakistan will clash on October 24 at Dubai in the International Cricket Council’s T20I World Cup. India and Pakistan are placed in the Group 2 along with New Zealand and Afghanistan. Two other teams will also be included in the group through qualifiers. The tournament will begin from October 17.

The defending champions West Indies is placed in the Group 1 along with England, Australia and South Africa. Two teams will be also included in this group through qualifiers.

The ICC T20I World Cup will be held at Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. India was scheduled to host the 2021 edition of the tournament but the event was eventually shifted to UAE and Oman. Oman will host the qualifying rounds of the tournament.

Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The other six teams booked their spots through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, PNG and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B.