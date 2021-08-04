Tesla is quite likely to build a factory in India only if import taxes are lowered: Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company is ‘quite likely’ to build an electric-vehicle factory in India, but only if it can import finished vehicles at lower duty rates. ‘If Tesla is able to succeed with imported vehicles, then a factory in India is quite likely,’ Musk said on Twitter on Friday. He added: ‘We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country!’

Reuters reported on Friday that the California electric vehicle maker has been lobbying Indian government officials to lower the duties, citing two unnamed sources.

According to Reuters, Tesla executives stated in a letter that they hoped to reduce taxes to around 40% of the vehicle’s value. Import taxes currently range from 60% to 100%, depending on the value of the vehicle.

Tesla Motors India and Energy Private Limited was registered earlier this year, raising hopes that the company would launch in the world’s second-most populous country.

According to local news reports from February, the company plans to build a manufacturing facility in Karnataka, a southern state.