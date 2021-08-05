Did u see Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom Trailer?

The media who were invited to cover the trailer launch of BellBottom on Tuesday were stumped trying to figure out the character played by Lara Dutta in the 1980s spy thriller starring Akshay Kumar.

In 1984, an Indian plane is hijacked with all of its passengers taken hostage, according to the film’s trailer, which begins with a disclaimer.

Then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi is seen consulting with her advisers about a possible solution to the crisis in the next scene.

Kumar’s character, a RAW operative code-named ‘BellBottom,’ is then introduced to her. The rest of the trailer focuses on his character’s undercover operation.

Dutta was asked about the character she plays in the film during a press conference following the trailer’s release.

Initially, the actor asked members of the press to guess the character.

‘If anyone can guess, I’ll take all of their family members to the movies for free,’ she promised.

The former Miss Universe revealed that she received a call from the film’s producers asking her to play the former Prime Minister in the film.

‘All it took was a phone call from them to say, Lara, this film is being made, and we’re casting Indira Gandhi. I wasn’t even aware of the script at the time. But, of course, when you’re portraying someone as iconic as she is, you have a lot of responsibility, she said.

It was difficult to get the character’s body language just right, according to Dutta.

‘As you all know that the film deals with a hijack situation that happened during her tenure. Given the dramatic events that were unfolding, she was somebody who was very centred and not prone to any dramatics. So it was important to portray her in that form.’

‘I had a great time. There was a lot of homework and research that went behind it. But it was an opportunity of a lifetime that I’m thankful for,’ she added.