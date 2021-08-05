Government reduces rates of Covid tests

Delhi: The Delhi government reduced the rate of Covid-19 tests in the national capital. The rate of RT-PCR tests at private hospitals is reduced to Rs 500 from Rs 800.

For collecting samples from home for the test is reduced to Rs 700 from Rs 1200. The rapid antigen test is now priced at Rs 300.

The Delhi government has instructed all laboratories and private hospitals that conduct Covid-19 to display the new rates within 24 hours. The government has also instructed private labs to ensure that processing of samples, sharing of reports and updating on the ICMR portal are all completed within 24 hours of sample collection.

‘Delhi government drastically reduced Corona test rates. This will help the common man,’ tweeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

On Wednesday, a total of 72,965 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Delhi. 67 new coronavirus cases were also reported on Wednesday.