Iceberg wall collapses at Titanic museum in US; 3 hurt

The Titanic’s curse has struck once more, this time at the Titanic Museum in Tennessee, rather than in the middle of the North Atlantic. On Monday, an ice wall at the Pigeon Forge museum crumbled, imitating the iceberg that sank the ‘unsinkable’ ship in 1912.

‘Our iceberg wall collapsed and injured three guests, who were taken to the hospital. At this time, we do not know the extent of their injuries and our thoughts and prayers continue to be with all who were affected, including the first-responders,’ said the owners of the Titanic attraction in a message posted on social media.

The museum was closed for a while but reopened with no iceberg on Tuesday morning. ‘The iceberg wall does not currently exist and the affected area has been blocked off, for the time being. We anticipate it will take at least four weeks for the iceberg to rebuild,’ said the owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn.

The ice wall, which was originally stated as measuring around 15 feet by 28 feet (4.6 x 8.5 metres), was made of actual ice that visitors could touch. A water filtering system was used to cultivate and re-grow it.

The event was examined by the Pigeon Forge police department, which indicated in a statement that the fall seemed to be an accident. The institution is looking into the matter on its own.

The museum says that its massive outdoor model of the Titanic is one of the world’s most visited museum attractions. More than 400 artefacts from the ship and her passengers are housed there. In the early hours of April 15, 1912, the actual Titanic perished in the North Atlantic after colliding with an iceberg, killing an estimated 1,500 people.