18-year-old slips and falls from 10th floor while exercising in Kerala, dies

Kochi: An 18-year-old girl died after slipping and falling from the top floor of an apartment while exercising on Thursday morning.

The deceased, identified as Irine Joy, is a resident in the ‘Santhi Thotekat Estate’ apartment complex at Chittoor road near Ernakulam South.

According to reports, she and her brother were exercising on the patio of their 10th-floor flat. The incident occurred around 9 am. She slipped from the balcony, crashed through the car park rooftop and landed on the ground. Despite her parents’ efforts to bring her to the hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

According to the preliminary inquiry, no foul play was suspected in her death. The Ernakulam South police have filed a case of unnatural death.