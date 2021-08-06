Bizarre ‘Trust Test’: Man drives with girlfriend tied to roof. Watch video

In Russia, an influencer has raised eyebrows after a seemingly outlandish stunt went viral. On Instagram, Sergey Kosenko posted a video of himself driving around Moscow with his girlfriend tied to the roof of his car. In photos posted by Mr Kosenko on Instagram earlier this week, he is seen driving a green Bentley, with one hand handcuffed to his girlfriend, who is seen standing on the roof of the vehicle. The woman appears to have tape around her mouth.

According to local news outlet Life, Kosenko explained in the comments section that the stunt was just one of many ‘trust tests’ that the couple is undertaking together. His explanation did not do much to pacify viewers who were outraged by the video. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CSCziXcCfXh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The video has received over 1.4 million views since it was shared on Monday. Although many were amused by the clip, others expressed their concern about the dangerous stunt.

‘What is this nonsense?’ asked one Instagram user. ‘I don’t see what is funny about this,’ another remarked.

Ladbible reports that Russian traffic police are investigating the incident. ‘Employees of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate initiated a check on the fact of a video posted on the Internet, in which a girl is tied on the roof of a moving car,’ the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate said.

A preliminary investigation has also revealed that the Bentley used for the stunt does not belong to Mr Kosenko. The borrowed luxury car, however, has 68 unpaid fines.