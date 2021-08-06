Drugs worth Rs 686 crore seized, 1 arrested

Lucknow: A joint team of Uttar Pradesh police, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and district administration has busted a major drug racket and seized narcotic and psychotropic drugs worth Rs 686 crore from a house in Maharajganj district in the state. Police has also arrested one person in relation with this.

‘A joint team of police, SDM Nichlaul and SSB troopers raided Jumaikalan village following a tip-off and seized narcotic drugs and syrups, injections, printed labels and wrappers in a large quantity. In-charge of Thuthibari police station received a tip-off that one Govind Prasad Gupta and his brother are dealing in narcotic drugs in Jumaikalan village. The informer said Govind had a big stock of drugs stored in a godown. The police were informed that Govind supplies narcotics to addicts who buy syrups, tablets and injections from his home. Police acted on the information and the station in-charge informed SDM Nichlaul who reached the village with an SSB team on Wednesday. The house was raided and one person was arrested from the spot,’ said a statement issued by the police.

‘The arrested accused was questioned and later identified as Govind’s brother Ramesh Kumar Gupta, 55. His house was checked and several prohibited narcotic drugs were recovered in a huge quantity. In two buckets, several injection ampoules were soaked in water so that the price stamp on them can be removed easily. Once the original price stamp is removed, new stamps are pasted on the ampoules,’ the statement added.

Police has registered an FIR under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, IPC and the Copyright Act against the accused.