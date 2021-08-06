World’s top 10 most valuable luxury brands in 2021

With a valuation of $75.7 billion, luxury brand Louis Vuitton takes the top spot as the world’s most valuable luxury brand. According to the most recent Brand/Kantar data, the luxury category will grow by 34% in 2021, with the majority of companies coming from France and Italy. Let’s look at the other top ten luxury brands in terms of brand valuation in 2021.

Burberry

Prada

Saint Laurent

Christian Dior

Cartier

Rolex

Hermès

Chanel

