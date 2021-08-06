DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

World’s top 10 most valuable luxury brands in 2021

Aug 6, 2021, 02:11 pm IST

With a valuation of $75.7 billion, luxury brand Louis Vuitton takes the top spot as the world’s most valuable luxury brand. According to the most recent Brand/Kantar data, the luxury category will grow by 34% in 2021, with the majority of companies coming from France and Italy. Let’s look at the other top ten luxury brands in terms of brand valuation in 2021.

Burberry

Rank 10 | Burberry | Brand value: $3.9 billion

Prada

Rank 9 | Prada | Brand value: $4 billion

Saint Laurent

Rank 8 | Saint Laurent | Brand value: $5.2 billion

Christian Dior

Rank 7 | Christian Dior | Brand value: $5.4 billion

Cartier

Rank 6 | Cartier | Brand value: $7.3 billion

Rolex 

Rank 5 | Rolex | Brand value: $8.1 billion
 Gucci 
Rank 4 | Gucci | Brand value: $33.8 billion

Hermès 

Rank 3 | Hermès | Brand value: $46.4 billion

Chanel 

Rank 2 | Chanel | brand value: $47 billionLouis Vuitton

Rank 1 | Louis Vuitton | Brand value: $75.7 billion

