Raj Kundra pornography case: Sherlyn Chopra speaks to the media after recording her statement

Mumbai: In connection with the porn racket case, Crime Branch officers questioned actor Sherlyn Chopra for about eight hours on Friday. She was called to record a statement by the Mumbai Crime Branch’s property cell.

Sherlyn Chopra gave an exclusive interview to India Today TV after recording the statement in which she stated that Raj Kundra had ‘misguided’ her and said Shilpa Shetty liked her videos.

‘Raj Kundra was my mentor. He had misguided me, saying whatever I was shooting was for glamour. He even told me that Shilpa Shetty likes my videos and photos. Raj Kundra made me believe that semi-nude and porn is casual, everyone does it and so should I,’ Sherlyn Chopra told India Today.

‘I don’t know where to start from. Never did I imagine that I would get involved in such a scandal and one day I will have to give my statement in front of the crime branch. When I met Raj Kundra for the first time, I thought my whole life would change. I thought I’d get big breaks. I never thought Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do wrong things,’ cried Sherlyn Chopra.

Sherlyn added: ‘I went into an agreement with Armsprime and started making videos. Starting from glamorous videos, it slowly went to bold films. Later, I had to do semi-nude and complete nude videos. I was always told that there is nothing wrong with this because everyone does it.’

Sherlyn said in the interview: ‘Raj Kundra kept telling me that Shilpa Shetty liked my videos and photos. This gave me more motivation to work on such videos. When you are motivated by people like Shilpa Shetty, you don’t understand what’s right and wrong. When I was praised for making such videos, it gave me a push to do more.’

Sherlyn Chopra was told that Shilpa Shetty had denied all allegations and that she didn’t know anything about the contents, so she said: ‘Shilpa is a very busy person. She might have forgotten it.’ The actor added: ‘I am not against Raj Kundra or Shilpa Shetty. I am against the pornography racket. If you are making women sign contracts and then making bold scenes, tell them that they are making porn videos and not glamour.’

Sherlyn said with teary eyes: ‘I will never want my child to work in such an industry and shoot videos like this. These people are so selfish that they only think about money and making such content.’

India Today TV asked Sherlyn why she didn’t realize that porn is against the law, to which she replied: ‘See, if you are told every day that getting nude and making porn is not a big deal, it gets registered in your subconscious mind that you are not doing anything wrong. Also, when this came from my mentor, Raj Kundra, how would I doubt it?’

Sherlyn Chopra’s response to the question of whether she filed a complaint against Raj Kundra at Juhu police station on serious allegations like sexual harassment was: ‘I was asked to take back my case. They asked me why I wanted to break up a happy family. They also threatened to destroy my career if I didn’t take back the case. I was very weak at that time and also stayed alone in Mumbai. I was receiving threats to take back the case.’ Sherlyn added: ‘Now people will say, ‘Sau choohe kha ke billi hajj ko chali but jaha se savera wahi se shuruvaat.’ Now, I realise I was wrong. See, I was not put at gunpoint to work but I was misguided. I appeal to more women to come forward and give their statement against this pornography racket.’

The actor was told that Raj Kundra and the other accused said that it was erotica and not porn, she replied: ‘One should see the content and judge what it is.’