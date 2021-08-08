2 arrested for assaulting woman doctor in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: On Friday, the Fort police have arrested two persons from Thiruvananthapuram for assaulting a lady doctor and security personnel on duty at Taluk Fort Hospital. The two attackers have been identified as Rafeek and Rasheed. Based on the complaint of Dr. Malu Murali police registered a case under sections of 294 b, 323, 324, 332, 354, 34 of IPC. The incident happened on August 6 around 12.30 am.

She was on duty night duty on August 6, and the two accused came to the hospital for consultation around 12.30 a.m. One of the accused suffered a neck injury at the back. The doctor asked the accused how he sustained his injury, which provoked him.

He assaulted the doctor and tried to tear her clothes off. The security guard on duty who attempted to rescue the doctor was also attacked. The doctor’s hands were twisted and she was verbally abused. Both the doctor and the security guard were injured and required medical treatment. The doctor said that the duo visited the hospital frequently for treatment and created problems always.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association protested against the incident. V Sivankutty, Kerala education minister, visited the doctor in the hospital and promised stringent action in the case.