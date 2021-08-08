2 policemen killed, 13 injured in blast

Lahore: At least 2 policemen have been killed and 13 others including 6 policemen were injured in a blast near Unity Chowk area in Quetta the capital city of Balochistan province in Pakistan.

The explosives fixed in a motorcycle blasted while a police patrolling party was passing through the area.Security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in the city.

No terrorist group or individual has claimed the responsibility for the attack yet.