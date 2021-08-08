5 killed, 3 injured in car-truck collision

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, at least five people lost their lives and three others were injured in a car-truck collision in Kuchaman city area of Nagaur in Rajasthan.

‘Five people died and three were injured after a car collided with a truck in Kuchaman city area of Nagaur yesterday. A girl, who has been critically injured, is referred to a Jaipur hospital. All the injured and the deceased were in a car belonging to Churu’s Rajaldesar district. The accident took place likely because of reduced visibility due to heavy rains in the area’, said a police official.

Also Read: Lightning strikes: 18 dead in separate incidents in several states

‘Among the dead are 3 women and 2 men while three people are seriously injured. After getting information about the incident, the police and administration immediately reached the spot and the injured were rushed to the Government Hospital in Kuchaman, wherein a young girl was referred to Jaipur hospital due to her condition being more critical’, the official added.

‘The death of five people in a road accident in Kuchaman City area of Nagaur is extremely sad. My thoughts are with the bereaved family members’, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.