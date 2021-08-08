‘All opposition parties were either on quarantine or isolation’: JP Nadda

Lucknow: BJP national president JP Nadda said that the opposition parties in the country were either in isolation or on quarantine during the Covid-19 second wave. The BJP leader also claimed that only BJP workers were active in solving people’s problems.

‘All parties were either in quarantine or isolation during the corona (wave). They were limited to just Twitter and virtual press conferences. But the BJP was the only party whose hardworking workers dedicated themselves to help the humanity Without being concerned about their own lives… The Opposition spread a lot of rumours on oxygen. Under the leadership of Modiji, enough oxygen was ensured by sea , air and roadways within a week… The Opposition also made every attempt to derail vaccination, but people of the country did not let them succeed’, said Nadda, while addressing conference of newly elected Zila Panchayat Presidents and Block Pramukhs at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

‘Today, we can say with pride that when our PM sends Re 1, the entire amount reaches to the last… right beneficiary. This change has been brought by PM Modi. Our party’s agenda is to make the lives of villagers, the poor, farmers, Dalits, backward communities, the oppressed, youths and women better’, said Nadda. Nadda is on a two-day visit in Uttar Pradesh to attend organizational meetings.

‘Once UP had just one GT road. But today, there are so many expressways such as Bundelkhand Expressway, Ganga Expressway, Gorakhpur Expressway and Ballia link. Earlier the state was called bimaru (sickly). Now, it is on the path of development’, Nadda praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.