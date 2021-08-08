BJP to launch torch rallies, sports events to boost the morale of cadres

Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is going to launch several prgrammes to boost the morale of party workers in West Bengal and also to increase the strength party at the grassroot level. BJP will launch a raft of events including torch rallies, visiting the kin of party workers killed and organizing sports events between August 9 to August 16 for this.

‘While our workers will hit the streets to protest against the deteriorating law-and-order situation and attacks on our workers, while also taking out torch rallies in the memory of those killed, our leaders will visit the kin of martyred party members. We are the principal Opposition party in the state and feel the need of the hour is to go big on the deteriorating law-and-order and the vaccine scam which have raised serious concerns on the state of affairs in Bengal. We need to lift the morale of our cadres through such grassroots initiatives. Many of our workers are under the attack of the ruling party and are on the backfoot in districts’, said a senior state BJP leader.

Not just workers, our senior leaders and various wings will also undertake such initiatives across districts’, he added.

On August 9, BJP Yuva Morcha will take out torch rallies in districts in protest against the fake vaccine racket and in the memory of workers whose lives were lost to alleged post-poll violence. On August 10, the workers will commemorate ‘Swacchata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive), a flagship initiative of the BJP-led central government, by cleaning statues of Bengal’s luminaries.