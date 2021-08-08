Colombian Mayor shares spooky video of ‘ghost’ attacking security guard

Is it possible that it’s a ghost? After posting a video of what he believes is a ghost attacking a security officer, the mayor of a Colombian city has left netizens perplexed.

Jose Manuel Rios Morales shared the strange footage on Facebook on Tuesday, which was reportedly captured by a security camera at a government office building.

‘I want to share this video with you today, emphasizing that, as mayor, I have the conviction that faith has insurmountable power,’ the mayor of Armenia, Jose Manuel Rios Morales, captioned the footage of the alleged phantom attack.

De la mano de Dios siempre estaremos protegidos Quiero compartir hoy con ustedes este video, recalcando que como alcalde tengo la convicción de que la fe tiene un poder insuperable. Quiero darles a todos un parte de tranquilidad y que sepan que en compañía del señor Obispo y otros líderes religiosos, llevaremos la bendición de Dios a cada rincón de este espacio de trabajo. Pedimos respeto y una unión en oración, y les aseguramos que nada podrá robarnos la paz y la tranquilidad porque estamos protegidos por la mano de nuestro señor.#EsPaTodos #JoseManuelAlcalde Posted by Jose Manuel Rios Morales. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

According to reports, the official stated that the ghostly assault occurred in his offices while guards were on their night patrols.

A guard can be seen strolling down a corridor before being brutally pushed against a wall by an unknown force in the strange footage.

The frightened man falls to the ground and slowly crawls away from the place of impact until two of his coworkers arrive. The footage concludes with two of the terrified man’s fellow watchmen rushing to his aid.