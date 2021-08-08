Covishield vaccine not valid for return to UAE

Dubai: Air carriers in the UAE announced that all UAE residents who are returning from six countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Uganda or Nigeria must have been vaccinated against Covid-19 in the Emirates to return. People vaccinated in these countries are not eligible to return at this time.

As per the air carriers, people who were vaccinated using Covishield, the name given to Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine made by Serum Institute of India are also not eligible for entry to UAE. The rules also apply to people who received AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines in Pakistan or the Moderna vaccine in Sri Lanka.

‘All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa, who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and who hold an official vaccination certificate issued and approved by relevant authorities in the UAE, are permitted to return to the UAE’. said Emirates Airline.

As per Etihad Airways, only a fully vaccinated UAE national or resident, who had vaccinated in the UAE not less than 14 days before travel will be allowed to travel to the emirate.

As of Thursday, residents from those six countries can return to the Emirates if they were vaccinated in the UAE. Only unvaccinated children, students and people working in education, medicine or for the government are exempted from this.

UAE residents living in emirates other than Dubai can apply for permission to return from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Dubai residents must get approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs.

To get approval, they must provide proof of vaccination, residency and a PCR test result.