Deepika Padukone won’t star in Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ over pay parity: Reports

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was reportedly fired from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ due to her demand for equal pay as her husband Ranveer Singh, who plays the title character in the musical drama.

According to sources, Deepika is no longer a part of Bhansali’s big project. In the movie, she was meant to play Ranveer’s love interest. Deepika sought equal pay as Singh and Bhansali, on the other hand, declined the request.

‘Apparently, Deepika wants the same remuneration as her husband. Not a penny more, not a penny less,’ a source quoted in the report said.

Deepika and Bhansali previously collaborated on the films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced ‘Baiju Bawra’ in 2019. It is based on a maverick maestro’s vengeance narrative. Bhansali’s film is said to be a replica of the same-named 1952 musical megahit starring Meena Kumari, Bharat Bhushan and Surendra. The original film’s narrative focuses on an ordinary guy named Baiju who is on a quest to defeat Tansen in a musical battle in order to avenge his father’s murder.