Fire breaks out in a go- down at Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a go-down in Peeragarhi Chowk area in Delhi on Sunday. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Firefighting operation is going on. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.
Delhi: Fire department personnel undertake firefighting operation at a godown in the Peeragarhi Chowk area, where the fire broke out.
