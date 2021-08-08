DH Latest NewsDH NEWSDelhiLatest NewsNEWS

Fire breaks out in a go- down at Delhi

Aug 8, 2021, 04:03 pm IST

New Delhi: A fire broke out in  a   go-down in Peeragarhi Chowk area in Delhi on Sunday. 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Also Read: Lightning strikes: 18 dead in separate incidents in several states

Firefighting operation is going on. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 8, 2021, 04:03 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button