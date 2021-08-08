HSSC cancels police constable recruitment exams amid reports of paper leak

Chandigarh: According to an official order, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) Saturday cancelled the written examination for the recruitment of male police constables in response to reports of a paper leak.

On the first day of the examination, on Saturday, candidates appeared in the paper across 35 centres in the state in two shifts. There was a paper scheduled for Sunday as well.

The HSSC stated in a notification, ‘It is notified for the information of all the candidates that the aforesaid examination which was held on 07.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) and scheduled for 08.08.2021 (morning and evening shifts) is hereby cancelled. Fresh schedule will be issued later. Inconvenience is regretted.’

In a tweet, senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala criticized the BJP-led state government for its handling of the issue. ‘It is 28th paper (of various recruitments) which has got leaked,’ he said.

‘Once again police constable paper sold in lakhs of rupees,’ he said, saying that it was impossible for such a leak to happen unless the leak mafia had patronage of those in power. ‘Who is responsible for the future of lakhs of students?’ Surjewala asked. ‘During the past seven years, not even one person has been arrested in various paper leak incidents.’