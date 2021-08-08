‘Is this the language of a chief minister?’: Akhilesh Yadav asks Yogi

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav came down heavily on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The former CM said that BJP had spread the maximum amount of fake news during the polls in 2014 and 2017 in the state.

‘During the 2014 and 2017 polls in UP, BJP was the party who spread maximum fake news, fake videos and rumours… If anyone has expanded the 4G network, it was the Samajwadi Party government due to which internet has reached villages. Today, when everyone can speak the truth, the government is panicking. Let the elections come. The number that I have predicted for the elections will come true’, said Yadav in a press conference.

‘The CM knows another language. He can’t hear what the farmers are saying. He wants to take the election in another direction. I would say just one thing that the BJP CM should keep a control over his language. I heard the interview yesterday. You and I can have a fight on issues. But, if you are saying something about my father, then be ready when I say something about your father’, said Yadav as reply to Yogi who called Mulayam Singh Yadav as ‘abbajaan’.

‘Is this the language of a chief minister? Can I call your father abbujaan… What can you expect from ministers when the CM speaks like this? Today, the maximum number of Dalits, Backwards and Muslims are in jail. Who is responsible for it?’, he further added.

‘If there is anyone who is suffering, it is the farmers – the “annadata” (food provider) who gives us roti. He is the most unhappy today. If land is needed for development, then that is also being given by farmers. Our farmers have never been against development. They have given up their valuable land in the past. But today, the farmers are leading a movement with their demands. They have resorted to different things to wake the government up. This government has oppressed farmers and snatched their land, and has brought black laws’’ said Akhilesh.