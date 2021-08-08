Karnataka becomes the first state to issue order for NEP

Bengaluru: Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan announced on Saturday (August 7, 2021) that Karnataka has become the first state in the country to implement the National Education Policy-2020.

Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has issued the order to implement the NEP-2020 with effect from the current academic year 2021-2022, ‘With this Karnataka has become the first state in the nation to issue the order with regard to implementation of NEP-2020.’ As per CN Ashwath Narayan’s comments, the implementation will be in line with the NEP guidelines.

Among those who attended Saturday’s meeting were Kumar Nayak, Additional Chief Secretary for Higher Education, Thimmegowda Vice-Chairman of the Karnataka Higher Education Council and other senior officials.

On the first anniversary of NEP, on July 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched SAFAL (Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning), a competency-based assessment for grades 3,5, and 8 introduced by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

In addition, the state government plans to open educational institutions in phases. As of August 23, the government will begin physical education classes for standard 9 and 10 and pre-university students (class 11 and 12). The classes will take place on alternate days.