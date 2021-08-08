Kollywood actress booked for using a casteist slur

Chennai: A case has been filed against controversial Kollywood actress and YouTube star Meera Mithun after Vanni Arasu of Viduthalai Siruthaigal Katchi, a Dalit-centric party, filed a complaint. The FIR states Meera Mithun uploaded a video on August 7 where she spoke derogatorily about Scheduled Caste people and demanded action be taken against her.

Meera Mithun appeared in the video complaining about a director allegedly using her photograph for a movie’s first look and using a derogatory term as an insult to the Scheduled Caste.

Read also: CBI arrests 5 persons for defaming judges

Meera Mithun began claiming that Scheduled Caste people are involved in criminal activity and that they are the reason they face all the problems. Meera said all Scheduled Caste directors and people in the Tamil film industry must be ‘chucked’ out.

In response to Vanni Arasu’s complaint, the police filed a case under Sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505(2) of IPC as well as several sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.