Ladakh administration removes Inner Line Permit restrictions for tourists

New Delhi: India has removed restrictions on visiting the protected areas in Ladakh notified by the administration as it has eliminated the need for an inner line permit (ILP) restriction. Previously, domestic tourists had to obtain an Inner Line Permit (ILP) from authorities in order to visit Ladakh’s inner areas.

Tourists from India were previously allowed only to visit areas beyond Panamik till Warshi, including Yarma Gompa/Yarma Gonbo Monastery in Leh’s Nubra Valley.

According to a separate development, ‘residents of the protected area’ of Ladakh can visit other protected areas ‘without any permit’. As per the order of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, ‘In the aforesaid identification documents to be issued to the residents of the Protected Areas, the concerned Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents shall also specify the Protected areas lying in other Tehsils/ Districts which the holders of the said documents may visit for bona fide purpose without any permit.’ RK Mathur, Lieutenant Governor of the UT of Ladakh, also approved the order.

In addition, the L-G established the Ladakh Police Tourist Wing. The personnel will handle the issues faced by the tourists visiting the union territory and will also assure environment-friendly activities by the tourists.

‘With the help of technology, the tourist wing of the Ladakh Police will handle rescue missions and other medical emergencies faced by tourists,’ said Mathur.

The new wing will be trained to create a flawless communication system with various tourism agencies, the civil administration, the health department, and other stakeholders for effective coordination in an emergency, ANI reported the L-G as saying. Speaking to the media, he further said that keeping a balance between assisting the tourists and adherence to legal aspects will be the important element marking the successful operation of this new tourist police wing.