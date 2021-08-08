Landslide in Maharashtra’s Kalwa East, 6 houses damaged

Mumbai: At least six houses were damaged by a landslide on Saturday (August 7, 2021) evening at Ma Kali Chawl in Indira Nagar area of Kalwa east in Maharashtra. As of yet, no casualties have been reported by the authorities.

‘Six houses got damaged due to a landslide at Ma Kali Chawl, Indira Nagar in Kalwa east. Police officials, RDMC and fire brigade on site. No casualties reported,’ said an official notification from Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell.

‘As a precautionary measure, residents of nearby houses shifted to a TMC School of Gholai Nagar with the help of the RDMC team and fire brigade team,’ said Thane Municipal Corporation officials. Thane Municipal Corporation authorities also said that operations are underway in the area.

In the meantime, in July, hundreds of people were killed after heavy rainfall led to landslides in Maharashtra`s Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhu Gurg, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts. During that time, the Centre and Maharashtra government had promised all possible help to the families, kins of the dead and those who were injured in the incident.