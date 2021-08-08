Man arrested for involvement in fake-visa racket

Kolkata: Delhi police and West Bengal police has arrested a man from Haridevpur area in Kolkata for his alleged involvement in a fake-visa racket. This is the second arrest by the police in the case.

Earlier, Delhi police arrested a man from North 24 Parganas district after getting a complaint from a person that he was given a visa for Russia which was later declared ‘fake’ by the Russian Embassy. During his interrogation, Delhi police received information about the ‘kingpin’ of the racket and in a joint operation with West Bengal police arrested the accused.

Also Read: Terror Funding: National Investigation Agency raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Police also seized several documents, 80 passports of different nations, holograms and three printers from him.