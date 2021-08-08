Militants open fire in J&K’s Kulgam, one policeman killed

Srinagar: On Saturday (August 7), a police officer was killed after a militant attacked a police party in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Identified as Nisar Ahmad Wagay, succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital.

‘Terrorists attacked a police party at Pombai in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district by opening firing, resulting in injuries to one cop,’ an official said. Security forces have cordoned off the area, and a hunt has been launched for the attackers.

Earlier on Saturday, the security forces in a joint operation killed one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr in J&K’s Budgam. In another operation in Awantipora in the union territory, another Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was arrested.

‘During the search operation, as the presence of terrorists got ascertained, they were given an opportunity to surrender. However, instead of surrendering, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which led to an encounter,’ the police reported in a press release. ‘In the ensuing encounter, one terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Shakir Bashir Dar, the son of Bashir Ahmad Dar and a resident of Goripora in Awantipora,’ the police added.