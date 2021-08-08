Neeraj Chopra attributes credit to Bindra for exposing athletes to the ‘thought of winning gold at Olympics’

Tokyo: Indian Gold medalist at the Tokyo Games, Neeraj Chopra stated that Abhinav Bindra is an inspiration to the country’s athletes as they strive to win individual gold medals in the Olympics.

He credited Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medalist, for inspiring him to believe that Indian athletes can compete on the world’s greatest stage.

Chopra joined Bindra in a now elite two-man gold club after winning the men’s javelin throw final in Tokyo on Saturday with a winning throw of 87.58m.

‘It always feels great that he was the lone gold medallist in an individual sport for India. Everyone looks up to him. So my joining him today is like a dream for me. We used to think that Abhinav Bindra has achieved such a great feat,’ Chopra said.

He added: ‘Standing alongside him today is a great feeling. He has opened us to that thought of winning gold at the Olympics. So he has contributed immensely.’

Replying to Neeraj Chopra’s video on Twitter, Bindra wrote: ‘Dear @Neeraj_chopra1, thank you for your kind words but your victory is due to your hard work and determination alone. This moment belongs to you! Enjoy and savour it!!!’

Dear @Neeraj_chopra1 , thank you for your kind words but your victory is due to your hard work and determination alone. This moment belongs to you! Enjoy and savour it!!! https://t.co/coTie9GVQF — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 8, 2021

Earlier, Bindra also congratulated Chopra and welcomed him to the elite group.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

Chopra threw the javelin 87.03 metres on his first throw and improved to 87.58meters on his second throw to strike gold.

Bindra bagged the top prize at the 2008 Beijing Games when he won the 10m air rifle shooting event.