Next addition to bizarre foods, Fanta Omelet

Bread and omelette is the staple breakfast option for millions of people. Do you think you’d be brave enough to try Fanta Omelette? What if we tell you there’s a shop that sells it in Surat, Gujarat? In a video that has gone viral on social media, a food blogger visited a shop in Surat that sells Fanta Omelette for Rs 250.

He documented the omelette-making process and uploaded it to his YouTube channel, India Eat Mania. Over 87,000 people have watched the video. Snippets from the video have also been shared on social media sites like Twitter and Facebook. The bizarre concoction of egg and Fanta has disgusted internet users.

Eesha, a Twitter user, captioned the video, ‘Mom come pick me up they’re frying Fanta with eggs (sic).’ The blogger claims that the omelette is very popular in Surat, and the video shows the entire process of making it.

Watch the video here: