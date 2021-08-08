Police arrests government teacher with banned drugs

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police arrested a government teacher and recovered 03 bottles of banned drug, codeine from his possession. The police intercepted a vehicle in the Wadwan area of Budgam district and during the search they recovered the drug.

‘During questioning, it was revealed that the driver of the vehicle, Syed Irfan-ul-Haq who belongs to the Khayam locality in Srinagar city, is a lecturer in the school education department. Both the accused and the vehicle have been taken into possession and a case under the NDPS act has been registered’, said police.

A case has been registered against him under the narcotic drugs and possession of the psychotropic substances ( NDPS) act of 1985.